Man arrested after trying to fence stolen copper at Greensburg scrap yard

Alert employees at a Greensburg scrap yard who knew that industrial-grade copper wire had been stolen from a West Power electric substation and another building in Derry Township helped state police make an arrest in the case.

Jesse James Jones, 29, of Unity, was arrested Tuesday when he attempted to sell 371 pounds of the specialized copper wiring at the Daniels & Miller Inc. scrap yard on North Hamilton Avenue. A second suspect who was in the vehicle with Jones ran off as city police and troopers arrived.

Jones was arraigned on charges of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass and jailed after failing to post $10,000 bond.

State police this week issued a public notice of the recent thefts, emphasizing the dangers of stealing electrical ground wire from a utility substation.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers told the Tribune-Review the thefts “could have badly injured the perpetrators or killed them.”

Trooper Robert Harr, who arrested Jones, said state police contacted area scrap yard operators and told them to be on the lookout for the heavy-grade copper wire.

During a Dec. 27 burglary, wires and conduit containing copper were cut from utility poles. A large hole was cut in the C&D Coal building, formerly owned by Kennametal Inc., at 200 Chestnut Ridge Road. Panels from the back of the metal-clad switch gears that power the business were removed and wires were cut.

State police also were investigating a Jan. 12 theft, when someone broke locks to the substation, disconnected the power and removed copper ground wire. The substation is adjacent to the C&D Coal building.

A third burglary occurred between Jan. 19 and 11:35 a.m. Jan. 20, when cables behind the gears were removed by pulling them through the underground conduit to where the conduit was cut at the utility poles.

West Penn Power estimated damage to its substation at $500 to $600, Meyers said. No residential customers were affected by cut lines, he said.

Harr said when Jones and his unidentified accomplice arrived at the scrap yard to sell the wiring, employees called police.

“This copper matched the description of copper that was reported stolen,” Harr said.

During an interview with troopers, Jones admitted that he and another man stole the wiring from the Derry Township locations, “once around Christmas, and they entered it again Jan. 18 or Jan. 19,” Harr reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

Last week, the pair sold about 160 pounds of the wire at a scrap yard for $358, Harr said.

Jones' preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 1 before Derry District Judge Mark Bilik.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

