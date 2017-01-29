Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Newsmaker: Maria Houser
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

Noteworthy: Houser was named 2016 Caseworker of the Year by the Pennsylvania State Foster Parent Association in her capacity as a caseworker with Adelphoi's foster care program in Latrobe.

Age: 35

Residence: Blairsville

Family: Husband, Jess Houser; two children, Brody, 7, and Mason, 3

Background: Houser oversees foster families involved with Adelphoi and coordinates with them when the nonprofit is notified of a child in need of a home. She meets regularly with the family and foster child, while ensuring the child's educational, medical and other needs are being met through individualized plans she develops and implements. She also trains foster parents and writes profiles of children and foster families for various county agencies. She has worked at the agency for 12 years. It's the type of job where there's not “a lot of praise for what you do,” Houser said. Adelphoi foster parents Jody DeMase and Sandra Barnaby nominated her for the award.

Quote: “I felt very, very grateful and I was very happy. ... It was very humbling to know that all the little tedious and stressful things we have to do every day don't go unnoticed.”

