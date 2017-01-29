Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department prepares to mark 100 years of service
Jeff Himler | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

A major fire that destroyed a swath of Unity businesses and homes, leaving at least a dozen families homeless, also led to the creation of the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department — the community's first firefighting organization, formed in December 1917.

“We still boast ‘Unity Township No. 1' on the side of our truck,” Fire Chief John Bacha said.

The department has come a long way in 100 years, from a beginning fund of $50 to an annual budget of about $100,000. The current roster of 32 members, along with six junior firefighters, responds to an average of 325 calls each year.

Pleasant Unity's century of service will be celebrated June 8-10 when the department hosts the 82nd annual Westmoreland County Firemen's Association Convention. It will be the first time the convention will be held in Unity.

“The fire department started planning for this a couple years ago when we realized the 100th anniversary was coming up,” Bacha said. “To accept the convention and make that a focal point of the celebration is a big undertaking for us.”

The convention will feature a parade, memorial service and competitions as part of a Firefighter Olympics.

The department intends to “add things at the fire station to give the community an opportunity to celebrate with us,” Bacha said. “We're trying to center things on activities for kids and families.”

Preliminary plans include a car cruise and cornhole tournament at the fire station, along with food concessions, music and games.

Sponsors are being sought for a fireworks display to end the celebration. The cost could be $8,000 or more, Bacha said.

To help cover overall costs of the event, the department will hold a golf outing fundraiser May 13 at Glengarry Golf Links in Lycippus.

A keepsake book featuring the department's history will be published, and the department plans to sell commemorative shirts, mugs and coins.

A planning meeting for the centennial will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the fire station. It is open to the public.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

