Greensburg man accused of striking patrol car during police chase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man on parole who led three Westmoreland County police departments on a three-mile chase Wednesday striking a patrol car and attempting to run after his car became disabled in Hempfield Township said he was afraid of going back to prison.

Scott J. Downey, 34, who currently lives in Greensburg but formerly lived in the Connellsville area of Fayette County, was arraigned Thursday on multiple criminal charges filed by Greensburg Police including aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and numerous traffic offenses.

Greensburg Patrolman Elliott Fejes said the chase began about 5:30 p.m. as he was on patrol and saw Downey, driving a 1993 Chrysler LeBaron, turn from Shearer Street and head the wrong direction on South Washington Street.

Fejes reported in the affidavit filed before District Judge James Falcon in Greensburg that when he tried to pull Downs over, Downs sped away. Fejes alleges that Downs drove through numerous stop signs, went over a curb on Green Street knocking over a sign as he drove through Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg, and into Hempfield where South Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg officers joined in the pursuit.

At the intersecton of Stanton Street and Painter Avenue, Fejes alleges that Downs vehicle struck a patrol car driven by Greensburg Patrolman Garrett McNamara.

“(The collision) caused the right rear tire on Downey's vehicle to fall off and roll down the roadway ... Downey continued driving on Stanton driving on three wheels and a rim,” Fejes wrote.

Staton continued driving the car into Hempfield “almost hitting several vehicles head on”, Fejes said. Fejes said smoke and sparks were coming out of the vehicle and Downey eventually pulled over on the 1400 block of Swede Hill Road in Hempfield where he attempted to flee on foot.

Fejes said police eventually subdued Downey after he hopped over a fence and fell in a yard at 1418 Swede Hill Road.

Police allege that tests indicated Downey was under the influence of narcotic painkillers.

Downey has an extensive criminal record in Fayette County serving time in prison for a 2002 burglary of a Burger King restaurant where $8,658 was stolen and a 2005 conviction for criminal mischief and firearms violations for shooting an occupied structure in Dunbar Township, where he was ordered to serve 3-to-7 years in prison, according to on-line records

In 2011, he also was ordered to serve another 6 months in state prison after being convicted of theft by deception and forgery in Fayette.

Downey was ordered at his arraignment this morning before Falcon to be held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a parole violation pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 2.