Westmoreland County seeks money to upgrade its terror attack plan

Westmoreland County officials are seeking federal money to create a plan to guide local emergency responders in how to handle terror attacks.

Commissioners on Thursday authorized that a $288,000 grant application be made to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to pay for the program.

“It's extremely important to be prepared for what we hope will never happen,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

The county is seeking part of $39 million set aside last year by the federal government to upgrade emergency responses to potential terror incidents.

Public Safety Director Roland Mertz said the money would finance a three-year effort to coordinate a plan among the county's more than 20 local first responder units, emergency dispatchers and 911 staff and local organizations that would be called to action during a terror attack.

A consultant would be hired to help the county draft a plan and stage exercises for emergency crews to practice their response.

Mertz said the county already has plans for handling a single incident, but officials want to be prepared to deal with simultaneous attacks. Mertz pointed to the 2014 knife rampage at Franklin Regional High School in which 20 students and a security guard were injured by a student.

Dozens of rescue crews were called to the school in response.

“What if there was another incident at the same time?” Mertz said. “We need to be prepared. If it can happen in Paris, it can happen here.”

County officials won't know if they qualify for federal money until later this year, but Mertz said it was essential that the county move forward to create a plan.

“This is obviously very important and we'll go for the grant first, and given our track record we expect to receive it. If we don't get it, we will have a conversation about how to pay for this project,” Kopas said.

