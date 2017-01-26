Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Penn Township man gets up to 10 years behind bars for threatening police in drunken standoff
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

A Penn Township man will serve up to 10 years in prison for threatening police with a loaded shotgun during a brief standoff more than two years ago.

Ralph Deep, 55, was convicted last September of two counts of aggravated assault and making terrorist threats against township police officers as they responded to a call from neighbors about a man wandering through their neighborhood with a weapon.

In court on Thursday, Deep said he was ready to take responsibility for his actions and blamed a long alcohol addiction for his behavior during the Oct. 11, 2014, incident.

“I would be dead today if I was not incarcerated. It saved me from myself and gave me the gift of sobriety,” Deep told Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani.

During his trial, the prosecution said Deep went to a next-door neighbor's home in the Level Green section of the township with a loaded weapon and threatened to shoot. When police responded to the neighbor's call for help, officers spotted Deep in his underwear. He pumped the weapon and pointed it at officers but dropped it after it jammed.

Feliciani rejected a defense request to have Deep released from prison and placed on house arrest.

“He's not an inherently evil guy. He was just stupid drunk,” said defense attorney Brian Aston.

Feliciani ordered Deep to serve two to 10 years in prison but gave him credit for nearly 13 months he has already served behind bars since his arrest.

The defense unsuccessfully sought to have Deep's conviction dismissed, saying the trial should never have been allowed to occur because Deep previously pleaded guilty to drug charges, filed the same day as the standoff incident, for growing marijuana plants in his home.

In that case, Deep pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time. According to court records, Deep also pleaded guilty to the assault case at the same time but withdrew his plea after he was sentenced by another judge to serve 5 12 to 30 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Jackie Knupp said Deep could have received up to 20 years in prison just on the assault convictions, but asked the judge to issue a sentence that required him to serve at least one year behind bars.

“Given the nature of the defendant's actions and his failure to accept responsibility, a significant state sentence is warranted,” Knupp said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

