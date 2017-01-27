Westmoreland County pilot program geared to helping overdose survivors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• If you or your organization would like to become a team member, contact Tim Phillips at 724-830-3827 or tphillips@westmorelandca.org .

The Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force is developing a pilot program that will send an intervention team to the homes of overdose survivors.

Task force director Tim Phillips hopes that a face-to-face meeting in the days after a near-fatal drug overdose will push survivors toward treatment rather than their next fix.

“We hear a lot from the first responders their frustration” with reviving the same people over and over with naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, Phillips said. “I think this can be a really nice joint effort to stop the continued overdoses that are happening.”

Next month, task force officials, local lawmakers, emergency responders, drug and alcohol caseworkers and treatment providers will gather to discuss the potential for the post-naloxone rescue intervention team project. Members of the team haven't been determined.

The program would be piloted in the Greensburg area and possibly expanded elsewhere in the county.

Other aspects under consideration are how the team would learn the identities of overdose survivors who don't go to an emergency room and how often they would do an intervention.

Phillips envisions emergency responders providing to team members a list of people they saved with naloxone at least weekly. The team would visit the survivors and offer to help get them into drug treatment.

“We're going to give the individual choices and try to guide them to the appropriate level of care,” he said.

The project is in response to a national drug epidemic that has led Pennsylvania police officers to use naloxone more than 2,000 times to revive people who have overdosed.

Fatal overdoses in Westmoreland County continue to set records every year. Between 2012 and 2015, 377 people died, according to coroner statistics. In 2016, 139 fatal overdoses were confirmed and 33 suspected cases are being investigated.

“Obviously, saving a person's life is priority No. 1, but we also need to make sure we are taking a more comprehensive approach,” said county Commissioner Ted Kopas. “What do you do after the save?”

Kopas said he hopes the intervention team will address concerns some police officers have about carrying naloxone and the aftermath of reviving someone. Only about half of the police departments in the county are equipped with naloxone kits.

“We want to make sure that we're establishing a network to get folks on the path to recovery,” Kopas said.

It's important to reach drug users — and their families — in the aftermath of an overdose.

“It's a teachable moment — somebody just came back from a near-death experience,” Phillips said. “The family ... they're going to push them, and that's what we really want to try to use in a clandestine sort of way as support.”

But persuading addicts to get treatment is difficult.

Many addicts realize they need help to get clean, but most don't follow through, said county Detective Tony Marcocci, who regularly works on drug cases and often listens to families whose loved ones are struggling with the disease.

It's usually the fear of the sickness that comes with withdrawal that pushes them to keep using drugs, he said.

Early symptoms typically begin in the first 24 hours after an addict who stops using opioids typically experiences restlessness, anxiety, excessive sweating and sleeplessness, according to the website healthline.com.

More intense symptoms develop after the first day and can include diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea and vomiting, dilated pupils and blurred vision.

“I would like a method to get to the point where these people are put in treatment,” Marcocci said. “Because if left to their own devices, they won't go to treatment.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.