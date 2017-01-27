Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Power restored in Murrysville after overnight outage

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:45 a.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

West Penn Power crews worked through the night to restore electric service to about 90 customers in the Murrysville area after a tree fell on power wires at Round Top and Pleasant Valley roads.

West Penn spokesman Todd Meyers said the outage lasted from about 9:15 p.m. Thursday night until 1:45 a.m. Friday morning. Customers in the area of Lyons Run Road, Walters Court and Round Top Road were affected.

Pleasant Valley Road was closed for about five hours, according to Murrysville police alerts sent throughout the early morning hours.

Murrysville Alliance Church was activated as a warming center for any affected residents, but no one was forced to use it, according to Murrysville Medic One officials.

