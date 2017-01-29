Franklin Regional school board member joins race for prothonotary
Franklin Regional school board member Susan Kepple Ilgenfritz has announced she will be a candidate for Westmoreland County prothonotary.
Ilgenfritz, 44, a Republican from Murrysville, works as a sales representative and volunteers on the host committee for Savor Pittsburgh, which helps raise awareness and money for premature births for Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation.
In a news release announcing her candidacy, Ilgenfritz said she decided to seek the county-elected office after gaining an appreciation of local government from her time serving on the school board.
“My vision is clear, fiduciary responsibility, enhance efficiency and a new focus on improving customer service,” Ilgenfritz said of her plans for the prothonotary's office.
The office oversees the filing of all civil and family court records.
Incumbent Christina O'Brien, a Democrat, has announced she will seek a third term in office. The primary is May 16.