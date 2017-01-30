One man jailed, another at-large in Ligonier beef heist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Somerset man remained in the Westmoreland County Prison on Monday on allegations that he and another suspect stole a shopping cart full of steaks and whole beef filets from a Ligonier Borough grocery store.

District Judge Denise Thiel arraigned Jason E. Pickford, 30, on Sunday on charges of theft, retail theft, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and driving on a suspended license for the Jan. 18 daylight theft of more than $700 worth of beef from the Giant Eagle on Walnut Street. The judge ordered Pickford to be jailed after failing to post $10,000 bond.

A Ligonier-area couple exited the store and noticed two men leaving “with a shopping cart full of meat, thought it was suspicious that it was not bagged and decided to call 911,” borough police Sgt. Kenneth Burke wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Burke, Chief John Berger and other officers responded and followed the suspects' car, a 2009 Lincoln MKZ with Florida registration, onto Route 30 and then on to Route 711 South.

Berger activated his lights and siren on Route 31 near Donegal as the car traveled toward Mt. Pleasant “illegally passing cars” and “traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour,” Burke wrote.

Berger ended the pursuit because of potential danger to motorists. He and Burke returned to the store to view surveillance video.

Police later received information that someone spotted the vehicle near the store, and the operator was “pulling the Florida plate” and replacing it with a local plate that was subsequently traced to the Oakmont and Plum areas in Allegheny County.

Plum police notified Burke that one of the suspects could be Pickford, who lives in Somerset.

After police failed to contact Pickford at his apartment, Berger obtained video surveillance at the residence.

“Pickford and the same unidentified male were seen on the video footage exiting the apartment in the same clothing” that they wore on the day of the meat theft, Burke wrote.

Last week, a woman involved in an unrelated drug investigation told police that Pickford sometimes stays with an acquaintance in the Baggaley area of Unity Township.

“(The informant) said Pickford was bragging to her ... about how they ran from the police and got away,” Burke wrote.

Ligonier police arrested Pickford on Sunday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 10.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.