Jeannette police charge man led officers on a chase, driving in reverse
Updated 25 minutes ago
A Jeannette man allegedly led police on a short chase while driving his car in reverse through the city early Sunday.
Police believe James Everett Robinson, 56, was driving under the influence at 2:14 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police noticed a car driven by Robinson, whose license is suspended, with a headlight out along South Eighth Street and attempted a traffic stop, according to court papers. Robinson allegedly put the car in reverse and drove through a few alleys before crashing into a wooden fence and attempted to flee on foot, police said.
Robinson told the arresting officer — who noted the suspect smelled of alcohol — he was trying to park the car, according to the complaint.
He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, escape, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, criminal mischief, driving on a suspended license and several summary vehicle code violations. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bail.
A Feb. 16 preliminary hearing is set.