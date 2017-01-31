Murrysville gets financial boost for trail project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bids for the next phase of work on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail came in lower than expected, giving Murrysville officials a financial boost in creating a future trailhead along Route 22.

Municipal officials purchased property near Airgas on Route 22 in late 2014 with the intention of developing a parking lot and welcome center as part of the Turtle Creek Rail-Trail section of the Heritage Trail.

Last week council approved an agreement accepting $100,000 in grant funding to develop the property. Bids for work on the next section of trail, running from the property toward Trafford, came in lower than expected, municipal officials said.

That allowed county officials to re-direct a portion of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to Murrysville.

Murrysville officials budgeted about $200,000 in their capital reserve fund for the project. Chief administrator Jim Morrison said the additional $100,000 from the county will not impact the municipality's capital reserve.

Murrysville will assume responsibility for maintaining the trailhead once it is built.

Morrison said he expects to break ground on the project in March.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.