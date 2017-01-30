Woman involved in making Mt. Pleasant football league threats charged in robbery case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Connellsville woman scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Westmoreland County for sending threatening messages to Mt. Pleasant Area youth football officials instead was charged with armed robbery and attempted robbery in Fayette County.

Connellsville Police said Kimberly Dawn Ross, 35, participated in one of three armed robberies committed by William Strickler, 38, of Connellsville. Strickler is charged with three robberies and a robbery attempt earlier this month.

Strickler was arraigned Sunday on multiple robbery and aggravated assault charges and ordered held in the Fayette County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Ross was to be sentenced Monday before Westmoreland Judge Christopher Feliciani for scheming with a restaurant coworker, Joseph Vincent Loughner, 52, of Mt. Pleasant Township, to write threatening messages to officials of the Mt. Pleasant Area Junior Football League where his son played.

Her sentencing hearing on charges of terroristic threats, conspiracy and harassment was continued because she is in treatment for substance abuse, according to court officials.

Ross has not been arraigned on the Fayette complaints, according to court records.

On Jan. 15, Strickler used a handgun when he robbed a Sunoco station on Snyder Street and fled with $150, police alleged in an affidavit filed before Connellsville District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. Officer Michael Stokes alleged that on Jan. 23 Strickler walked into the Honey Bear gas station on Snyder Street, threatened the clerk with a handgun and stole $40.

Police said on Jan. 26 Strickler attempted to rob another Sunoco on McCormick Avenue but couldn't get into the gas station attendant's area and ran. Police said he was picked up in a Ford Focus driven by Ross.

After the failed robbery attempt, Ross drove Strickler several blocks to Vona's Dairy Bar along East Crawford Avenue, where he brandished a handgun and stole $182, Stokes alleged.

Police saw Stokes flee the getaway car on North Prospect Street, where they recovered a hat, hooded sweatshirt, bandanna and two cellphones.

Police said the car was registered to Strickler's girlfriend, Kimberly Davies of Connellsville. Davies told police she had loaned the car to Strickler “to purchase chewing tobacco,” the affidavit said.

Police said investigators retrieved messages between Strickler and Ross on the cellphones dated Jan. 25 that discussed “them having no cash, being sick as hell, needing to find cash, doing it tomorrow...”.

In the football league case, state police in Greensburg said Loughner and Ross sent letters in September 2015 to a referee that prompted him to resign. In mid-October that year, league officials found 40 bullets — some with the names of league officials written on them — scattered in the parking lot in front of Norvelt's Hurst Field, where games are played. After the ammunition was found, league officials canceled the remaining 20 games of the season.

The league president later received a threatening letter.

Loughner pleaded guilty to terroristic threats for the letters and was sentenced to house arrest on Monday.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.