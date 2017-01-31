Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Shadow or no shadow, lodging won't be cheap in Punxsutawney on Groundhog Day

Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

The economic forecast for Groundhog Day is sunny, if average hotel rates are any indication.

The hotel search website trivago.com found that hotel rates for Punxsutawney are actually higher than those in Houston for Super Bowl LI, mostly because of the lack of hotel rooms in the tiny Jefferson County borough.

Trivago spokesman Joe Baur said Western Pennsylvanians should take heart because even though the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short of the Super Bowl this year, the state still has the “hottest event” for February.

The average hotel rate for Punxsutawney before Thursday is $446, while the average rate for Houston before Super Bowl Sunday is $343, Baur said. The Punxsutawney rate drops to $131 the day after Groundhog Day.

“There just aren't many hotels in Punxsutawney to meet the demand, whereas Houston is better equipped to handle the large inflow of people,” he said.

Trivago's search encompassed nine destinations in Punxsutawney, including bed-and-breakfasts, and more than 550 in Houston. The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce website shows two motels, two campgrounds and six B&Bs.

“In locations such as Punxsutawney, a dramatic increase in hotel rates is not out of the ordinary, especially for large, popular events,” Baur said. “When there is increased demand for accommodation for a special event, accommodation prices generally rise as a result.”

Destiny Slaughenhaupt, front desk clerk at the Best Western Inn & Conference Center in nearby DuBois, said she wasn't surprised by trivago's findings, given the popularity of Groundhog Day.

“I believe it because you get millions of people who go to Groundhog Day,” she said. “We get people from Alaska, all kinds of places.”

People from as far as China have visited Punxsutawney on Feb. 2, Slaughenhaupt said.

As of Tuesday, the Best Western still had five out of 56 rooms left. “We will sell out,” she said. “This is our busiest time of year.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.