Cause of Hempfield fire being investigated

A fire on Monday destroyed an addition that appeared to be used for storage at a Hempfield building supply company, Adamsburg Fire Chief Don Thoma said.

Several area fire departments responded to ABC Supply Co. near the border of Hempfield and North Huntingdon townships just before 7:30 p.m. and extinguished the flames, which appeared to be mainly on the roof, Thoma said.

The building, about 20 feet by 25 feet, was added to the main structure. The roof and some of the building's minimal contents were damaged, he said.

Chad Arndt, ABC Supply branch manager, said nothing belonging to the company was damaged. The company leases the building, he said.

ABC Supply reopened for business on Tuesday.

Thoma said firefighters had some difficulty getting equipment close to the building, which is located in a rear corner of the fenced-in property. They cleared the scene around 9 p.m.

Fire investigators were on scene Tuesday, though a cause of the fire was not available.

The property is owned by Hagalan LLC of South Greensburg, according to Westmoreland County records. The company purchased it in December 2016.

The building formerly housed Penn State Tool & Die Co.