Westmoreland

North Irwin fills 1 of 2 vacant council seats

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:36 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

In what has become a familiar routine over the past year in North Irwin, borough officials recently filled one vacancy on council and still have another to fill.

Council appointed Kenneth Galley to replace former councilman Earl Kiser, who resigned last month, said Mary Swankler, borough manager. Council met in a special meeting Jan. 26 to fill the position.

Former councilman Donald Palmer, who also served as head of the borough's street department last year, submitted his resignation last month and that position has yet to be filled.

In December, council appointed Thomas McIntyre, brother of Mayor John McIntyre, to fill a vacancy. Councilwoman Amy Blake had resigned last year.

Council plans to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 9, rather than its previous meeting dates on the second Monday of the month, until a full council is seated, Swankler said.

