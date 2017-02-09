Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

County star Martina McBride brings food and music to Westmoreland County

Stephen Huba | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bob Stough, of Hempfield, hands out potatoes and apples to clients while volunteering at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Lisa Daurora (center) of Castle Shannon, a member of Martina McBride'ss 'Team Music is Love,' volunteers to distribute food to families in need, at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont, before McBride's concert in Greensburg, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Clients line up as volunteers distribute food at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Lisa Daurora (left) of Castle Shannon, a member of Martina McBride's 'Team Music is Love,' volunteers to distribute food to families in need at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont before McBride's concert in Greensburg, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Lisa Daurora (center) of Castle Shannon, a member of Martina McBride's 'Team Music is Love,' volunteers to distribute food to families in need at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont before McBride's concert in Greensburg, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Karen Galvin, of Hempfield, hands out desserts while volunteering at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Karen and her husband Chuck (not pictured), volunteer with the food bank two to three times per month.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Lisa Daurora reached across the conveyor that separated her from the woman waiting to fill her box with food.

She handed her a package of mixed berry yogurt. “This looks delicious,” she said.

What brought the women together at that moment was more than need. Daurora, of Pittsburgh, said she was inspired to volunteer at the Westmoreland County Food Bank on Thursday by country music singer Martina McBride and her charity work across the country.

“She's amazing. She's an angel,” said Daurora, who, along with her husband, Ron, has volunteered for McBride in Nashville, Punxsutawney and other cities.

McBride brought her “Team Music is Love” initiative to the Delmont food bank prior to her sold-out show Thursday night at the Palace Theater in Greensburg. She is touring in support of her 2016 album, “Reckless.”

Among the volunteers who distributed food to 300 people Thursday was a small group of fans brought in by McBride. Her schedule did not permit her to attend.

“She's a very giving music artist, and she has a very giving fan community,” said Sheila Jones, director of “Team Music is Love.”

Jones said McBride tries to support a local charity in every city where she appears. Her current “Love Unleashed” tour is covering about 50 cities.

“Some of these are like pickup basketball games,” Jones said, where people spontaneously show up to help at places such as hospitals, homeless shelters and food banks. “It's almost every town where they identify a need.”

At the Westmoreland County Food Bank, McBride's organization gave both monetary and volunteer support to Operation Fresh Express, a weekly food distribution that is suspended during the winter months for logistical reasons.

The distribution usually is held at food pantries throughout the county from March through December. Food bank spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said McBride's support made it possible to hold the event at the 43,000-square-foot warehouse in an “off” month.

“This program really does fill a need,” Miller said. “It helps out with odds and ends that they would not be able to afford on their own.”

As a long line formed, volunteers prepared to hand out loaves of bread, baked goods, frozen meats, fruits and vegetables, rice, spaghetti sauce, tortillas and a variety of other items. Most of the food was donated, including pre-expiration date meat from Giant Eagle, Miller said.

Chuck Galvin, 78, of Hempfield Township, and his wife, Karen, 74, gave away bakery items. They've been volunteering for Operation Fresh Express for about two years, mostly at the Church of Jesus Christ food pantry in Hempfield.

“You can just tell there's a lot of need,” Chuck Galvin said.

“The people are always so grateful, and so amazed at the amount of food,” Karen Galvin said.

Those who came to Thursday's distribution received invitations from the monthly food pantries affiliated with Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Murrysville, Cornerstone Ministries in Export and St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Avonmore.

Longtime volunteer coordinator Maxine Pellis, who handed out bread and dessert items, said McBride was setting a good example for other celebrities. “It's a special treat to have one here,” she said.

“We don't get a lot of stars who want to come to Greensburg,” Miller said.

As Madeline Van Dyke, 31, of Export, waited in line, she said she was getting food for her three daughters — ages 6, 3 and 18 months.

“My kids love the fresh stuff. I guess they're kind of weird that way. They love salad,” she said.

Van Dyke said her family needed the extra help because her husband had lost his construction job.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.