Woman dies in one-car crash in Derry
Updated 31 minutes ago
A 33-year-old Ligonier Township woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-car crash on Route 217 in Derry Township Tuesday.
Kelly A. Helman was traveling south on the highway near Kingston Club Road when her 2001 Buick Regal went off the west side of the road striking several trees, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha's office. The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m.
Deputy coroner Timothy O'Donnell pronounced Helman dead at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma. Authorities said she was partially ejected from her car in the crash.
The coroner's office said speed played a role in the crash that closed the highway section for over two hours. Toxicology tests will not be available for several weeks.
Helman was not wearing a seat belt. State police in Greensburg are investigating.
Snyder Funeral Home in Ligonier is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.