State police charge Jeannette man after undercover heroin buy

An undercover heroin buy Tuesday by a state police informant resulted in the arrest of a Jeannette man and the seizure of more than two bricks of cocaine and about 3 grams of crack cocaine.

Lee R. Jackson, 29, of 407 S. Fifth St. was arraigned on multiple criminal charges of manufacturing, delivery and possession of heroin and crack cocaine, illegal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by troopers in Greensburg.

Troopers used an informant to purchase $40 of heroin from Jackson at his home and then acquired a search warrant late Tuesday from night court District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Troopers said in the affidavit that when they returned to the home and knocked on the door, Jackson looked out a window and then went back to the living room and placed multiple items on the floor. Troopers then entered and Jackson surrendered without incident.

“A search of the immediate area where Jackson was observed reaching and a cellphone, cash and two bricks of suspected heroin was located on the floor. A scale with white powder, two Styrofoam bowls with suspected crack cocaine was located on the kitchen counter,” troopers wrote in the affidavit.

Troopers said the drugs were tested at the scene and proved to be heroin and crack cocaine. Police also took $1,020 Jackson carried in his pants pockets, including the $40 the informant used in the drug buy, police said.

Jackson was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond set by District Judge Joseph DeMarchis. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 9.

