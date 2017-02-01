Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

State police charge Jeannette man after undercover heroin buy
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Lee R. Jackson, 29, of Jeannette was charged with possessing two bricks of heroin and some crack cocaine.

Updated 13 minutes ago

An undercover heroin buy Tuesday by a state police informant resulted in the arrest of a Jeannette man and the seizure of more than two bricks of cocaine and about 3 grams of crack cocaine.

Lee R. Jackson, 29, of 407 S. Fifth St. was arraigned on multiple criminal charges of manufacturing, delivery and possession of heroin and crack cocaine, illegal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by troopers in Greensburg.

Troopers used an informant to purchase $40 of heroin from Jackson at his home and then acquired a search warrant late Tuesday from night court District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Troopers said in the affidavit that when they returned to the home and knocked on the door, Jackson looked out a window and then went back to the living room and placed multiple items on the floor. Troopers then entered and Jackson surrendered without incident.

“A search of the immediate area where Jackson was observed reaching and a cellphone, cash and two bricks of suspected heroin was located on the floor. A scale with white powder, two Styrofoam bowls with suspected crack cocaine was located on the kitchen counter,” troopers wrote in the affidavit.

Troopers said the drugs were tested at the scene and proved to be heroin and crack cocaine. Police also took $1,020 Jackson carried in his pants pockets, including the $40 the informant used in the drug buy, police said.

Jackson was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond set by District Judge Joseph DeMarchis. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 9.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.