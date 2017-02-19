Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Newsmaker: Jack McClain
Joe Napsha | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Westmoreland County Deputy Sheriff Jack McClain

Jack McClain

Noteworthy: McClain recently received the 2016 LEAD Award from the Law Enforcement Agency Directors of Western Pennsylvania in recognition of his outstanding performance in law enforcement. He was notified in late November he would be honored for his work as a member of the U.S. Marshals' Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

McClain's investigative work on the task force led to the arrest of a man charged by Allegheny County Police with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He also was part of the task force and Pittsburgh police that arrested a fleeing homicide suspect.

Age: 39

Occupation: Westmoreland County deputy sheriff

Education: Derry Area High School; associate degree in criminal justice from Westmoreland County Community College in Hempfield. Earned certification as a municipal police officer and sheriff's deputy at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy.

Background: McClain has been a Westmoreland County deputy sheriff for 17 years. He was appointed by then-acting Sheriff Charles Moore five years ago to the U.S. Marshals Service's Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, a multi-agency collaborative law enforcement effort.

The task force specializes in locating and apprehending violent felony fugitives in 25 Western Pennsylvania counties who are wanted on warrants with underlying charges of firearms, narcotics and violent crimes.

Quote: “It's an individual award, but you work with 13 other guys. It is a team effort. As soon as you get one (fugitive), you have someone else you are looking for.”

