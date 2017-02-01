Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police say Jeannette man operated large-scale heroin distribution ring
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kellie Lee Hays, 55, of Hempfield, is lead out of Judge Bompiani's District Court 10-2-01 in Youngwood, Pa. on Wednesday Feb. 01, 2017. Hays faces drug-related charges along with Ryan N. Meyers, 22, of Jeannette, for their alleged roles in a heroin operation with Chauncy L. Bray, 27 of Jeannette. The heroin sales operation of 36 bricks of heroin is of the largest ever broken up in the county, according to authorities.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kellie Lee Hays, 55, of Hempfield, is lead out of Judge Bompiani's District Court 10-2-01 in Youngwood, Pa. on Wednesday Feb. 01, 2017. Hays faces drug-related charges along with Ryan N. Meyers, 22, of Jeannette, for their alleged roles in a heroin operation with Chauncy L. Bray, 27 of Jeannette. The heroin sales operation of 36 bricks of heroin is of the largest ever broken up in the county, according to authorities.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kellie Lee Hays, 55, of Hempfield, is lead out of Judge Bompiani's District Court 10-2-01 in Youngwood, Pa. on Wednesday Feb. 01, 2017. Hays faces drug-related charges along with Ryan N. Meyers, 22, of Jeannette, for their alleged roles in a heroin operation with Chauncy L. Bray, 27 of Jeannette. The heroin sales operation of 36 bricks of heroin is of the largest ever broken up in the county, according to authorities.
Kellie Lee Hays, 55, of Hempfield, was charged with drug offenses on Feb. 1, 2017.
Ryan N. Meyers, 22, of Jeannette, is charged with drug offenses on Feb. 1, 2017.

Updated 2 minutes ago

A 27-year-old Jeannette man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple criminal charges related to a large-scale heroin distribution ring that used a contingent of street dealers who worked out of homes and hotels in central Westmoreland County.

County detectives Wednesday charged Chauncy L. Bray with operating a corrupt organization and 12 counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned before Hempfield District Judge Tony Bompiani and ordered held in the county prison on $1 million bail.

Bray's heroin sales operation is of the largest ever broken up in the county, according to authorities. Detective Ray Dupilka said in an affidavit of probable cause that on multiple occasions between Dec. 31 through Saturday Bray delivered about 36 bricks of heroin to addresses on the 100 block of Wineman Road in Hempfield, the 300 block of North First Street in Jeannette and to a room at the Garden Inn in New Stanton. The heroin was later distributed in the area, Dupilka said.

Drug-related charges were filed against two others, Kellie Lee Hays, 55, of Hempfield, who lives at the Wineman Road address, and Ryan N. Meyers, 22, of Jeannette, for their alleged roles in Bray's operation.

After he was arrested in 2011, Bray told investigators details about a drug operation where major dealers would have large quantities of drugs delivered to a “trap” in the county, also known as a “stash” or safe house, Dupilka said in the affidavit. A trap house typically would hold about 20 bricks of heroin, while a stash house would handle 50 to 100 bricks.

At the time, Dupilka wrote that Bray claimed he “only was a brick dealer, not dealing in lesser quantities.”

Bray told investigators “he will use any safe location as a trap house and will typically move from house to house or hotel rooms to avoid law enforcement detection,” Dupilka wrote.

During a June 2013 trial of two the operation's members, James Moore and Dominick Haynes, Dupilka reported that Bray told police he would obtain his supply of heroin from the Duquesne, Clairton and West Mifflin areas in Allegheny County.

In September, state police in Greensburg charged an eastern Pennsylvania man, Salvador Lucena-Rosa, 48, with multiple drug delivery charges after he was pulled over on Route 22 in Derry Township for a traffic stop, allegedly while on a heroin delivery run.

Troopers found 25 bricks of heroin and $238,000 inside a specially made compartment in the sport utility vehicle.

Lucena-Rosa, 48, of Mt. Bethel, Northhampton County, is awaiting trial.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.