Police say Jeannette man operated large-scale heroin distribution ring

• Candice Alexander, 30, of Penn Hills, was arrested after troopers conducting a traffic stop in July 2015 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township netted 2,000 bricks of heroin in a hidden compartment in the GMC Tahoe she allegedly was driving. Alexander is awaiting trial on possession and possession with intent to deliver charges.

A 27-year-old Jeannette man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple criminal charges related to a large-scale heroin distribution ring that used a contingent of street dealers who worked out of homes and hotels in central Westmoreland County.

County detectives Wednesday charged Chauncy L. Bray with operating a corrupt organization and 12 counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned before Hempfield District Judge Tony Bompiani and ordered held in the county prison on $1 million bail.

Bray's heroin sales operation is of the largest ever broken up in the county, according to authorities. Detective Ray Dupilka said in an affidavit of probable cause that on multiple occasions between Dec. 31 through Saturday Bray delivered about 36 bricks of heroin to addresses on the 100 block of Wineman Road in Hempfield, the 300 block of North First Street in Jeannette and to a room at the Garden Inn in New Stanton. The heroin was later distributed in the area, Dupilka said.

Drug-related charges were filed against two others, Kellie Lee Hays, 55, of Hempfield, who lives at the Wineman Road address, and Ryan N. Meyers, 22, of Jeannette, for their alleged roles in Bray's operation.

After he was arrested in 2011, Bray told investigators details about a drug operation where major dealers would have large quantities of drugs delivered to a “trap” in the county, also known as a “stash” or safe house, Dupilka said in the affidavit. A trap house typically would hold about 20 bricks of heroin, while a stash house would handle 50 to 100 bricks.

At the time, Dupilka wrote that Bray claimed he “only was a brick dealer, not dealing in lesser quantities.”

Bray told investigators “he will use any safe location as a trap house and will typically move from house to house or hotel rooms to avoid law enforcement detection,” Dupilka wrote.

During a June 2013 trial of two the operation's members, James Moore and Dominick Haynes, Dupilka reported that Bray told police he would obtain his supply of heroin from the Duquesne, Clairton and West Mifflin areas in Allegheny County.

In September, state police in Greensburg charged an eastern Pennsylvania man, Salvador Lucena-Rosa, 48, with multiple drug delivery charges after he was pulled over on Route 22 in Derry Township for a traffic stop, allegedly while on a heroin delivery run.

Troopers found 25 bricks of heroin and $238,000 inside a specially made compartment in the sport utility vehicle.

Lucena-Rosa, 48, of Mt. Bethel, Northhampton County, is awaiting trial.