Kennametal's latest earnings show company 'on the correct path'

The head of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce recalled the day in September 2015 when he heard Kennametal Corp. was not only moving its corporate offices from Unity to downtown Pittsburgh but that the company also was considering building a new headquarters in the Steel City.

“That was one of the, or the, most depressing days in my (five-year) tenure,” said Chamber President Chad Amond.

The decision that then Kennametal CEO Donald Nolan announced caught Westmoreland's economic development officials by surprise. It came as the industrial toolmaker struggled through a slump in coal and oil markets, prompting job cuts and plans to close plants. The losses cost Nolan his job in February 2016.

From those periods of quarterly losses, Kennametal's financial picture has brightened through a cost-cutting program that is slashing 1,000 jobs from its global workforce this fiscal year to save $100 million annually and restructuring its businesses to improve efficiencies. This week, Kennametal reported net income of $7.26 million, or 9 cents per share, for the quarter that ran from October through December. The company suffered a net loss of $169.2 million, or $2.12 a share, in the same period in 2015. Sales, however, dropped to $487.5 million last quarter, down from $524 million the same period a year earlier.

CEO Ronald De Feo, who took over a year ago, told analysts Thursday in an earnings call that Kennametal has identified 90 percent of the positions that will be eliminated by June 30, although some of those workers still are on the job. The company anticipates saving $64 million this fiscal year, then $75 million to $90 million in 2018.

Kennametal had more than 12,000 employees globally before it offered buyouts to white-collar workers and cutting 1,000 jobs. Employment now is below 11,000. The restructuring program is expected to cost $80 million to $95 million, De Feo said.

The company also has lowered costs through its plans to modernize manufacturing operations, De Feo said. Kennametal makes cutting tools for the oil and gas, coal and construction industries.

“This has the bones of a great business. We believe we are on the correct path,” De Feo said. “We are on track with what we are doing.”

Wall Street responded positively to Kennametal's news of its quarterly earnings. Its stock closed Thursday at 36.70, up 1.4 percent or 52 cents a share. That also is up significantly from a 52-week low of $16.82 a share.

For Westmoreland County, Kennametal's decision to drop plans for a headquarters building in Pittsburgh was good news as well. Although it moved corporate headquarters to Pittsburgh, it still has about 450 employees at its technology center in Unity, which also houses some corporate functions. Employment levels in Western Pennsylvania likely will be at the same level this year, with some slight variations, De Feo said.

“Clearly, the company is heading in a very positive direction,” said James Smith, CEO of Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, a Greensburg-based economic development organization.

In an interview last month before the quarterly earnings were released, De Feo said he realized how important Kennametal has been to the local community and the positive response he has received from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. Business, economic development and political leaders in the county worked to convince Kennametal to retain a corporate presence in the county because the company is so important to the local economy.

“It is clear that Kennametal is a critical member of the community, and it is important for us to build on that,” De Feo said.

The chamber agreed with De Feo's assessment.

“Their connection to the community and the people has solidified. From everything I hear from my contacts, morale of the employees at Kennametal is on the upswing.” Amond said.

It took De Feo, the former CEO of Terex Corp., just eight months on the job before the Economic Growth Connection honored him with its Economic Development Award for his leadership and commitment to the company and the county.

“He has reengaged Kennametal with the community in a very meaningful way and, according to friends within the company, has brought back a culture that has not existed within the company in sometime. From my perspective, the company is in very good hands,” Smith said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.