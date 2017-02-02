Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

State police need public's help to ID man who tried to shoplift in Hempfield

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
gtr-shoplift State police at Greensburg are searching for a man who tried to steal $726.95 worth of merchandise from the Hempfield Wal-Mart.

Updated 1 hour ago

State police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who tried to shoplift a cartful of merchandise from the Hempfield Wal-Mart, then shoved an employee before fleeing.

Troopers said the suspect tried to walk out of the Greengate Centre store at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday with a cart of vacuum cleaners and fleece blankets. When three employees tried to stop him, he pushed one away and ran to the parking lot, where he got into the passenger seat of a dark gray Ford F-150 and rode off.

The employees recovered the merchandise, worth $726.95. Police described the suspect as a heavyset white man standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 220 to 230 pounds with trim facial hair and a buzz cut. He was wearing a white polo shirt with black stripes over a gray thermal shirt, with dark pants and clean, tan boots.

The truck, which was recorded on surveillance video dropping him off at the store around 3 p.m., was a recent model, with a four-door extended cab and a metal “back rack” in the bed, along with what appeared to be a blue plastic or rubber tub. The vehicle fled west on Route 30.

“If the ‘getaway' driver knew a crime was being committed, he could be charged as well,” wrote Trooper Steve Limani, spokesman for the Greensburg barracks. “If the driver did not know it would be incumbent upon them, once seeing their vehicle on the news, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Nicholas Parker at 724-832-3288. Tips can be made anonymously.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.