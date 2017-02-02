State police need public's help to ID man who tried to shoplift in Hempfield

State police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who tried to shoplift a cartful of merchandise from the Hempfield Wal-Mart, then shoved an employee before fleeing.

Troopers said the suspect tried to walk out of the Greengate Centre store at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday with a cart of vacuum cleaners and fleece blankets. When three employees tried to stop him, he pushed one away and ran to the parking lot, where he got into the passenger seat of a dark gray Ford F-150 and rode off.

The employees recovered the merchandise, worth $726.95. Police described the suspect as a heavyset white man standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 220 to 230 pounds with trim facial hair and a buzz cut. He was wearing a white polo shirt with black stripes over a gray thermal shirt, with dark pants and clean, tan boots.

The truck, which was recorded on surveillance video dropping him off at the store around 3 p.m., was a recent model, with a four-door extended cab and a metal “back rack” in the bed, along with what appeared to be a blue plastic or rubber tub. The vehicle fled west on Route 30.

“If the ‘getaway' driver knew a crime was being committed, he could be charged as well,” wrote Trooper Steve Limani, spokesman for the Greensburg barracks. “If the driver did not know it would be incumbent upon them, once seeing their vehicle on the news, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Nicholas Parker at 724-832-3288. Tips can be made anonymously.