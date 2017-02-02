Vietnam vet opened home, heart to those in need

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donald Patrick's July Fourth celebrations drew up to 100 family and friends, and a crowded house was the norm on the weekends.

“He loved to have a lot of people around him,” said his wife, Betty Patrick.

A Vietnam veteran diagnosed with a neurological condition caused by Agent Orange, Mr. Patrick was proud of his service, his family said. On Independence Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other occasions, he decorated his fence with flags and he regularly flew those of the United States, POW/MIA and his old Army unit.

After he finished his first hitch, “he was so proud that he wanted to re-up, but he didn't want to go back to Vietnam,” granddaughter Ashley Patrick said.

Mr. Donald L. Patrick, 68, of New Alexandria died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born in Latrobe in 1948, he was the son of Charles Patrick of Crabtree and the late Viola Patrick.

He joined the Army at 18 and served in Company C, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He spent 11 months and 29 days in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967, according to his military records.

A combat infantryman, Mr. Patrick held the rank of sergeant when he was honorably discharged.

“He was in the military, so he had a little tougher side,” Ashley Patrick said. “But he was a teddy bear on the inside.”

“He liked to help out the poor,” Betty Patrick said.

When he bought a new car, instead of trading in his old one, he would give it to someone who needed it, she said. He would also buy winter coats and shoes for people and let them stay in his house until they could get on their feet, she said.

“Even though we didn't have much, he would give them something,” Betty Patrick said.

After the service, Mr. Patrick worked as a chipper for Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. A chipper cleans up molds, she said.

He worked for the company until 1983, when he was given a service-connected disability for the neurological disorder caused by Agent Orange, an herbicide and defoliant used by the U.S. military.

“He was tripping and falling,” Betty Patrick said.

Mr. Patrick was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Crabtree, the New Alexandria Firemen's Club and the Salem Ukes.

He loved to fish, particularly in the ocean, and loved hunting. Sometimes, he would gather as many as 10 people to go on a hunting trip, his wife said. Even after he began using a wheelchair, he would go on the trips.

In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Patrick is survived by three sons, Donald L. Patrick Jr. and his wife, Brandy, of Walker, La., Scott E. Patrick and his wife, Julie, and Keith R. Patrick, all of New Alexandria; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Vincent Basilica in Latrobe. Military honors conducted by VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg, will immediately follow the funeral Mass. Interment will be private.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer.