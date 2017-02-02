Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police search for Jeannette man charged with attempted homicide
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 3:18 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Jeannette police are seeking a 26-year-old man on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault after witnesses said an argument escalated into gunfire.

According to the criminal complaint filed with District Judge Joseph Demarchis, police responded to a call of shots fired at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue.

Witnesses eventually pointed police to the intended target of the shooting, who said he was taking clothes to his ex-girlfriend's house on Harrison Avenue when he got into an argument with Jerry Harris Jr. of Jeannette, who was leaving the woman's house as the victim arrived.

The victim and another witness said Harris reached into a white Lexus parked on the street and brought out a handgun, which he fired at the victim three times in the middle of the street. Both men then fled.

The victim was unharmed. Police filed a warrant for Harris's arrest Thursday on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.