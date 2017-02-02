Police search for Jeannette man charged with attempted homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette police are seeking a 26-year-old man on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault after witnesses said an argument escalated into gunfire.

According to the criminal complaint filed with District Judge Joseph Demarchis, police responded to a call of shots fired at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue.

Witnesses eventually pointed police to the intended target of the shooting, who said he was taking clothes to his ex-girlfriend's house on Harrison Avenue when he got into an argument with Jerry Harris Jr. of Jeannette, who was leaving the woman's house as the victim arrived.

The victim and another witness said Harris reached into a white Lexus parked on the street and brought out a handgun, which he fired at the victim three times in the middle of the street. Both men then fled.

The victim was unharmed. Police filed a warrant for Harris's arrest Thursday on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.