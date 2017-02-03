Westmoreland Parks seeks to improve online reservation system for park facilities, equipment, events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County launched an online reservation system this week that officials said will make it easier for residents to rent pavilions and equipment and to register for events at the 10 county parks.

Reservations for the 64 pavilions were previously available through the county's website, but the upgrade will allow the public to reserve and pay for the use of ball fields, equipment, permits for night fishing as well as 18 summer camps for children and other events conducted throughout the year at the parks.

“We were still in the stone age, so we tried to get up to date to allow the public to register and reserve rentals from the comfort of their own homes,” said Brandon Simpson, program coordinator for the county's Department of Parks and Recreation.

Parks Director Malcolm Sias said rentals are expected to generate about $200,000 this year. The county will pay a 1 percent commission to the private company that created the software from fees paid through the online site, expected to be $20,000 this year.

The county previously used software written in-house to facilitate pavilion rentals, but payments still had to be mailed, Sias said. He expected rentals to increase with the new reservation system.

Rental fees will remain unchanged from last year, Sias said.

The county rents its park pavilions — in Twin Lakes Park near Greensburg, Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township, Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver and Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township — up to a year in advance.

“We'll keep adding events to the site throughout the year,” Simpson said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.