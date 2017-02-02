Greensburg demonstrators protest Trump immigration policies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A small demonstration in Greensburg against President Trump's immigration executive order has shown some staying power as students from Seton Hill University added their numbers to the group over the course of the week.

The protesters held signs and chanted slogans outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse late Thursday afternoon as motorists and pedestrians passed by, some of them signifying their support – or animosity – by honking their horns.

“No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!” they shouted.

Tom Severin, 69, of Connellsville, said this week's demonstration was an outgrowth of a smaller one he organized Jan. 1 outside Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. On Monday, he and a friend displayed a sign that read “Immigrants & Refugees Welcome,” as well as pro-refugee information from Catholic Relief Services.

Severin belongs to a local chapter of Pax Christi, a Catholic lay organization that focuses on peace and justice issues. Students from Seton Hill, a Catholic liberal arts university in Greensburg, joined the protest later in the week as word spread on social media.

The protesters said they oppose Trump's executive order, announced last Friday, that temporarily suspends the Syria refugee resettlement program, prohibits the entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days. Trump has said the order is necessary for national security reasons.

“I just think a lot of people's human rights could be in violation if this continues,” said Alexandra Nash, 19, of Johnstown. “I think it's important to show that the whole nation is not for it. I don't want it to get more out of hand.”

A sophomore at Seton Hill, Nash said she heard about the protest from fellow music therapy student Jaclyn O'Neill, 21, of State College. They drove to Thursday's demonstration together, O'Neill asking to be let out of her gender studies class early.

“There's definitely a lot of activism,” Nash said. “There's more of a togetherness on campus, and most of us feel the same way.”

Biology student Mackenzie Robinson, holding a sign that read “AmeriKKKa ist nicht wunderbar,” said opponents of Trump's immigration and refugee policies need to speak up.

“I want racist people and people who oppose refugees and immigrants coming here to know that they are outnumbered and that we are in full support of refugees coming to America,” she said. “We're all refugees. The immigrants who came here – the Pilgrims didn't have papers.”

Robinson, 20, of Waynesburg, said she believes supporters of the executive order are motivated by “ignorance and fear.”

“It's more the fear of the unknown. A lot of people don't feel safe and they're scared of things they don't understand,” she said. “I think education on the matter would be the best way to … combat any kind of xenophobia. Knowing about each other helps us learn and helps us not be afraid of the unknown.”

Brittany Gouker, 23, of Latrobe, braved Thursday's freezing temperatures with her 5-year-old son, Mason, who said, “Tell Donald Trump, ‘Love trumps hate.' ” Mason held a sign that read “No ban, no hate, no wall – This is America, land of the free for all.”

Severin said another protest is scheduled for 12-2 p.m. Saturday and next week, although the day is not fixed.

“The issue of immigrants and refugees entering our country is one of the greatest moral issues of our time,” he said. “How is it possible for us as Catholics and Christians, living in the wealthiest country in the world, to turn our backs on these innocent victims? I don't believe that we can legitimately call ourselves followers of Christ if we do not respond to their needs. All of us need to become more proactive in standing up for them.”

Severin said a young man who identified himself as Egyptian attended the protest earlier in the week. “He was concerned about his status,” he said.

