Westmoreland

Unity applies for $2M loan to pay for storm water improvements

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 3:03 p.m.

Unity Township Supervisors voted Friday to apply to the state PennVest program for a low-interest loan to help fund multiple storm water-related improvements with an estimated cost of just more than $2 million.

According to township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Unity wants to install storm sewer pipes and inlets in areas that lack them — Phillips Road outside Pleasant Unity, Golf Drive in Lawson Heights and Edgewater Terrace. Another project would replace a 36-inch-diameter storm sewer along Mission Road that has collapsed in sections, causing sink holes downstream from the Latrobe/Route 30 shopping center.

The township also proposes inserting a lining to shore up sewer pipes that have deteriorated under yards with sheds and swimming pools in East High Acres and a 60-inch pipe on Mission Road, in Lawson Heights, that could affect adjacent homes if it deteriorates.

“This is something we can keep chipping away at and make it better for the citizens,” Supervisors Chairman John Mylant said.

Schmitt said the application must be submitted to state officials by Wednesday, with a response expected by May.

