Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Pair of hires to put Greensburg police force at full strength
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Vehicles drive down Main Street past the Greensburg City Police Department on Dec. 03, 2015, in downtown Greensburg.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Greensburg Police Department is set to hire two new patrolmen, which would bring the force to full strength for the first time in years.

“It's been a very long while,” Chief Chad Zucco said.

The contract between the police union and city mandates a staff of 27 officers. However, a 2011 agreement temporarily reduced that number to 26 to save money.

That agreement expired at the end of 2015, but a slew of retirements left the department struggling to fill gaps.

“It was just one of those things that we never caught up on,” Zucco said.

The department has steadily hired patrolmen the last few years to replace those who were leaving and is two officers shy of a full roster.

Four candidates are undergoing routine background checks, according to Zucco. Two of the finalists likely will be hired at a city council meeting in March, he said.

Most of the officers who retired had 20 or more years of experience, leaving the department with a leadership deficit. It's supposed to have three sergeants and three lieutenants but in May had one of each.

Sergeants must have at least one year of experience before they can take the test to be promoted to lieutenant. The department didn't have enough qualified candidates to fill the lieutenant positions, so it promoted extra sergeants in hopes of fast-tracking the promotion process, Zucco said.

Over the last eight months, the department promoted four patrolmen to sergeant, most recently Shawn Denning in January.

This year, two sergeants will take the test for promotion to lieutenant.

Police departments across Pennsylvania have had difficulty attracting and maintaining full staffs, according to Tom Gross, executive director of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

“We don't have numbers on that, but we do hear from chiefs all the time that they're understaffed and have unfilled openings,” he said.

It's affecting organizations on every level, from small borough departments to the Pennsylvania State Police, he said.

There are a few reasons for the shortage, Gross said.

“People are leaving maybe more frequently, just finding that it's not the job they expected or hoped for. And the other problem is, nationwide, there is a major shortage of applicants.”

Zucco said he saw the decline in applicants as he sifted through candidates to fill Greensburg's two openings.

“Years ago, I remember when I took the test, we had 150 people take it. And this time, we had about 50,” he said.

Gross said he doesn't know if the decline is temporary.

“The trend has been downward in terms of police applicants. So yeah, hopefully that will not continue, but it could lead to a serious police shortage,” he said.

In Greensburg, a full staff will make a big difference, Zucco said.

“It just makes everything smoother,” he said. “As busy as we are here, we need all the manpower we can get.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.