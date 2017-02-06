Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Suicide prevention program aims to help LGBTQ youths in Greater Latrobe School District
Jeff Himler | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Ted Hoover of Pittsburgh’s PERSAD Center

Updated 1 hour ago

Ninth-graders at Greater Latrobe School District completed a suicide awareness and prevention program about two weeks ago. Since then, “It resulted in two students coming forward with concerns about other students, which is what the message is,” said Lucinda Soltys, director of pupil services.

Consultant Ted Hoover of Pittsburgh's PERSAD Center presented the four-day Friends for Life and Signs of Suicide program, which encourages students at risk for suicide, with the support of their friends, to confide in a trusted adult — an important step in getting help to students who need it.

“A youth will reveal to another youth long before they talk to an adult,” Hoover told a small group of administrators and residents Monday during the district's monthly Conversation with the Superintendent session.

By presenting the program to all students, Hoover said, he can reach students in the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning) community, who are especially at risk for many of the serious problems adolescents face — including bullying and suicide.

Hoover cited a 2010 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study and a 2015 survey by the National Center for Transgender Equality indicating that about one in four LGB youths will attempt suicide at some point in their lives, a rate that increases to 40 percent for those who are transgender.

Founded in 1972, PERSAD — which stands for personal adjustment — offers counseling and other services to members of the LGBTQ community and their loved ones. Hoover said the majority of calls the center receives relate to transgender issues, the latest aspect of sexual difference that communities and school districts have begun to address.

“It's so new,” he said, noting that many people don't understand transgender people and, therefore, reject that they exist. “They say, ‘If you can't explain it to me, I don't think that it's true.' ”

Much controversy focuses on school policies that determine whether students can use a restroom matching the gender with which they identify rather than their gender at birth.

“It's all about the porcelain,” Hoover said. “It's never the kids who have the problem. It's never the students. It's some adult who's projecting something.”

Soltys said she is not aware of any questions that have been raised since the Greater Latrobe School Board in August added “gender identity” as a protected category in the district's nondiscrimination policy. A handbook for staff spells out that students should have access to the restroom that “corresponds to their gender identity consistently asserted at school.” Those who want increased privacy are to have access to a single-user restroom, but no students will be required to use such a facility because they are transgender or gender nonconforming.

Hoover, who is gay and has a 27-year-old child, said heterosexual allies have played a vital role in strides the LGBTQ community has made in gaining recognition and civil rights protections.

“Allies are the backbone of the LGBT community,” he said.

That extends to schools, like Greater Latrobe, that include a chapter of the Gay Straight Alliance among their student club offerings. In Hoover's view, “The kids who need it never join it.” But he said simply knowing such a club is available lets LGBTQ students know “somebody has my back. It does make a statement about what the administration values.”

Westmoreland County has several organizations that offer support to LGBTQ residents and their allies. Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays has a Greensburg chapter (pflaggreensburg.org). It maintains a Facebook page, as do the WestCo Pride Project and the Westmoreland LGBTQ Interfaith Network.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.