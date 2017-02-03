Greensburg police arrest Alabama couple for having pot, resisting arrest during traffic stop

A couple from Alabama were stopped and charged by Greensburg police after officers said the male driver tried to toss baggies of marijuana and fought with police trying to arrest him.

Police made the traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday after observing a Nissan Sentra with a dirt-obscured license plate turning without making a signal. According to a criminal complaint, the officer smelled marijuana and a police K-9 indicated the odor of drugs.

The driver, identified as Ventez M. Sunday, 34, of Alabaster, Ala., initially refused to leave the vehicle and said he thought marijuana was legal in Pennsylvania. When he did get out, police said he shook his leg until plastic baggies containing marijuana started to fall out, which he started to hurl away from the scene.

Sunday resisted two officers' orders and physical attempts to put his hands behind his back until a third officer ordered the K-9 to bite him and Sunday was taken into custody. Police seized two cellphones, an empty vodka bottle and two more bags of marijuana from him.

According to a separate complaint, a passenger in Sunday's vehicle, Kamaria K. Tucker, 25, of Birmingham gave a false name and two false birthdays to officers until they found her driver's license.

Sunday was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a cellphone, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and traffic charges. He remained Friday at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. Tucker was charged with false identification to law enforcement and held on $5,000 bail.