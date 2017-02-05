East Huntingdon traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected heroin
A Uniontown man is jailed in Westmoreland County for allegedly having 181 stamp bags of suspected heroin hidden in a car that police stopped Saturday night along Route 119 in East Huntingdon, state police at Greensburg said.
The suspect, Anthony B. Evans, 39, was stopped by police at about 6 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Route 119, near the Route 31 interchange, according to Trooper Anthony R. Arbaczewski. After the occupants of the 2002 Chevrolet Camaro consented to a search of the vehicle, 181 stamp bags of heroin were found in the roof liner, police said. The bags were stamped with the word “Selfie” in red with a green camera, police said.
Evans, charged with drug possession and intent to deliver, was arraigned before Unity District Judge Michael Mahady and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles D. Moore.