Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Franklin Regional weighs capital spending plan
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Franklin Regional officials have already begun to feel the effects of their still ongoing feasibility study, which last month projected that the district may need to spend more than $73 million in the next five years to keep its buildings in their current condition.

Facilities director Jim Heck began laying the groundwork this week for whatever decision the Franklin Regional school board makes once the study is complete.

Heck laid out a capital spending plan of about $1.2 million for the 2017-18 school year and said it is in part affected by the study, including more than a half million dollars each in capital maintenance and replacement. Several items, including sections of the middle and high school roofs and plumbing at the high school, were among those identified as “needing immediate action” by VEBH Architects, which is conducting the feasibility study.

“Depending on how far we'd want to stretch what they defined as ‘immediate,' it could range from a half million up to $1.3 million,” Heck told the board Monday.

Heck also proposed contracting for a traffic impact study of the district's campuses along with soliciting proposals for both a geotechnical study and a land survey, which he said the district does not currently have.

“We have bits and pieces (of previous surveys), but when you put them together, they don't make the whole puzzle,” he said.

All three are necessary for securing building permits, which the district will need if school board members opt for renovation or new construction.

“All three provide very useful information,” Heck said. “What we don't want is to pick an option, do the studies and then find out it's not possible or significantly more expensive.”

The board did not take a vote on any of Heck's proposals. A potential vote on the capital program proposal, which could come at its Feb. 20 meeting, would not officially authorize those projects, Heck said.

“I'm just looking to begin developing a plan for the future,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.