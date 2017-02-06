Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg police find heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop
Joe Napsha | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Three people were jailed last week on drug, firearms and stolen property charges after Greensburg police stopped a stolen car in which one of the suspects had 42 stamp bags of heroin and a stolen handgun stashed in a nearby apartment, police said.

Police stopped the car at about 5:20 p.m. Friday at Crestview Apartments on Dornin Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyreek M. Saunders, 22, of Greensburg told police a friend loaned him the car in exchange for drugs, but he did not know the friend's name. The owner, however, had reported the vehicle stolen from her Wilkinsburg residence.

Police said Saunders had 42 stamp bags of heroin and a loaded .22-caliber handgun that was reported stolen in Pittsburgh. Saunders told police he found the gun inside the car, but the owner denied it.

The stolen gun was found hidden behind a water heater in a Crestview Apartments unit where Saunders had been with his brother, Davondre L. Bruce, 21, of Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood, according to the complaint. Bruce told police he hid the gun in the apartment after learning of Saunders' arrest.

Police charged Saunders with two counts of receiving stolen property in connection with the stolen car and gun, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy.

He was arraigned before Senior District Judge James Falcon and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing before Falcon on March 2.

Bruce was charged with receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm. He was arraigned before Falcon and placed in the county prison in lieu of $25,000 bond, pending a Feb. 16 hearing before Falcon.

The driver of the stolen car, Kristin D. Holmes, 38, of Greensburg was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Holmes told police she did not know the car was stolen. She said she used heroin from Saunders while on the way to the Sunoco station on Mt. Pleasant Street, where police spotted the stolen car, according to the complaint.

Holmes was arraigned before Falcon and placed in the county prison in lieu of $7,500 bond, pending a Feb. 16 hearing before Falcon.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

