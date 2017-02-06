State police infringed on Pittsburgh man's rights in drug search, lawsuit claims

Section of turnpike yields large drug seizures

Some of the largest drug seizures in Westmoreland County have occurred along a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The stretch between Bedford, where the toll road intersects with Interstate 99 and Route 220, through Somerset County and into New Stanton in Westmoreland has long been considered a drug mainline.

New Stanton bills itself as the “Highway Hub of Western Pennsylvania” because motorists can connect to the turnpike or Interstate 70 and routes 66, 119 and 819.

• In 2005, state police seized $1 million worth of cocaine from a car driven by Erik Ramos, then 21, of Philadelphia after a traffic stop near the turnpike on Interstate 70 near New Stanton. Police found 28 pounds of the drug in hidden compartments in the car.

Ramos pleaded guilty and is serving a four-to-10-year sentence for manufacturing, delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

• In July 2015, Trooper Justin Coda arrested Candice Alexander, 30, of Penn Hills after a traffic stop on the turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township that netted 2,000 bricks of heroin in a hidden compartment in the GMC Tahoe she allegedly was driving. It was one of the largest drug seizures in county history.

Alexander is awaiting trial on possession and possession with intent to deliver charges.

• On Aug. 29, troopers confiscated more than two pounds of raw heroin along the turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township, and Coda arrested Angelo Jevon Everett, 33. Coda alleges Everett was driving west at 1:59 a.m. when troopers stopped his car for a “tinted window” violation. Coda said the car had an odor of marijuana when he pulled it over about 13 miles east of the New Stanton interchange, according to the criminal complaint. Everett agreed to a search of the car, Coda said.

He is awaiting trial on multiple drug charges.