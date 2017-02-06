84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad lauded and lanced, lasting impact to be seen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hate it or love it, 84 Lumber's pricey Super Bowl immigration commercial was a success in garnering big-time attention.

The Washington County-based company's push to reach a national audience came on television's biggest — and most expensive — night of the year.

And in addition to a 90-second slot just before halftime, the estimated $15 million expenditure bought widespread buzz from news outlets, on social media and around water coolers nationwide the day after the New England Patriots' 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Social media has helped make Super Bowl advertising a more viable option for smaller companies, with online exposure adding value, said Robert Gilbert, an associate professor of marketing at University of Pittsburgh's Katz Graduate School of Business.

Controversial ads can get a boost by generating online interest and exposure, he said.

"Can't you imagine people all over the country are saying, 'Who the heck is 84 Lumber?'" Gilbert said. "Then they go online and Google the company and learn about them."

The ad depicted a Spanish-speaking woman and her young daughter's journey to reach the southern U.S. border. It directed people to see the full ad — which the commercial's Pittsburgh-based producing agency Brunner said was too controversial for Fox — at journey84.com.

The nearly six-minute online version showed the mother and daughter reaching what appears to be President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. Then the pair finds 84 Lumber workers have constructed large wooden doors in the wall. The two, holding an American flag the girl has fashioned from scraps she picked up on the journey, walk through the doors into sunlight.

The commercial ends with white text that reads, "The will to succeed is always welcome here," transposed over a shot of a lumber-filled pickup truck bed.

It was one of several politically charged ads aired during the game, and one of the most successful, according to national media outlets. The New York Times listed the spot as among the evening's most searched ads on Google.

Facebook users viewed the video 1.3 million times, according to Forbes .

More than 300,000 people tried to visit 84 Lumber's website in the first minute after the TV commercial, considerably slowing the page, which could handle only 150,00 requests per minute, a spokeswoman said Sunday. Within an hour, the number climbed to 6 million.

Marketwatch.com said the ad won "the title of most controversial Super Bowl commercial."

The New York Post's Kyle Smith, in a piece titled, "What was 84 Lumber thinking with its Super Bowl ad?" called the spot "an unmistakable invitation to lawbreaking from a building-supplies company that, because of the industry it represents, is strongly associated with illegal immigrants."

Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber's president and owner, told Ad Week "the ad shouldn't be considered provocative at all. In fact, she says she voted for Donald Trump in the election, and the image of the door in the wall comes directly from Trump himself, who said he wanted a 'big beautiful door' in his wall, for legal immigration."

84 Lumber has more than 250 stores in 30 states and employs 4,600 people, according to its website.

National political figures weighed in, too. Tom Perez, former President Barrack Obama's labor secretary and a candidate to chair the national Democratic party, retweeted the ad and called it a "powerful message."

"America will always be a nation that opens its doors," the tweet said. "That's who we are."

A powerful message from #84Lumber . America will always be a nation that opens its doors. That's who we are. https://t.co/poLqZI8Yj7 — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2017

Local reaction ranged from supportive to disapproving.

"84 Lumber will get none of my business," commentor Cherie Burkhart Parham Foster posted on a TribLIVE.com story about the ad. "Let them move their operations out of the country and offer jobs and 'hope' there and keep the illegal aliens out of this country."

Several vowed to boycott the upscale Nemacolin Woodlands Spa and Resort in Farmington, Fayette County, which is owned by Hardy Magerko, and suggested the ad was intentionally controversial to garner national attention.

But others applauded the commercial's message.

"Thank you for having the courage to stand up to the bigotry, selfishness and conceit that dominate our national culture right now," commentor Peter Simonson said about the company in a post on the TribLIVE story. "I will make sure to buy from you in the future."

finally got to watch the end of the #84lumber ... As a kid who moved here from Mexico at 8 years old this means everything. Great message! — J-Si Chavez (@JSi5) February 6, 2017

Just saw #84Lumber #SuperBowl ad encouraging illegal immigration. DUMBEST BIZ MOVE EVER. Customers will leave and never return. #MAGA — Scott Ernst ���� (@ScottErnst0331) February 6, 2017

84 lumber YOU just committed corporate suicide! i am canceling my 25k order- AJ- owner of Stillwater Dream homes! pic.twitter.com/biQ4XHwJEX — aj (@ajJUSTaj) February 6, 2017

The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University gave the television version of the commercial a 'D' during its annual Super Bowl commercial review. Its judges score ads based on a host of strategic advertising criteria.

"This spot took a long time to get to the message — and even then, it wasn't clear what the message actually was," Professor Derek Rucker, codeveloper of the strategic ad grading framework, said in a press release.

But Gilbert cautioned it is hard to rate an ad's effectiveness without waiting to see how a company plays off the investment.

"To really evaluate this ad, I think we need to understand what was 84 Lumber's objective," he said. "If it was to sell more 2-by-4s, then I'm not sure the ad met that objective. If it was to generate awareness and maybe some level of positive perception about the brand and to follow up with a lot of other ads that will capitalize on what this ad did, then it would seem to be pretty effective,"

Brunner spokesman Steve Radick said the ad was "absolutely successful" by getting people to talk about the 84 Lumber brand and the housing market, and by conveying a larger message about equal opportunity, hard work, grit and determination.

"I don't think you can get a more American message than that," he said.

