Unity Township woman joins crowded field of Republican candidates in Westmoreland prothonotary race
Updated 58 minutes ago
A Unity Township woman has announced she will be a Republican candidate for Westmoreland County prothonotary.
Gina O'Barto, 53, works at EDM Services and is a graduate of Business Careers Institute.
She previously worked as an executive assistant at Redstone Highlands and as a purchasing manager at Columbia Northwest. The prothonotary oversees all civil and family court records.
She is one of three Republican woman who will try to unseat two-term Democratic incumbent Prothonotary Christina O'Brien.
“I will be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers while continuing to maintain the efficiency and confidentiality to the prothonotary's office. I can bring my business knowledge and management experience to the office of prothonotary to keep it customer friendly, organized and running efficiently,” O'Barto said in a news release.