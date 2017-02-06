More drug charges filed against Forest Hills man awaiting trial in Westmoreland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Forest Hills man awaiting trial on 2014 drug charges in Westmoreland County court was arrested last week in New Stanton on similar accusations.

The $100,000 bail that Dorian Lemar Allen, 31, posted in October in the 2014 case was revoked on Friday by Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio after Allen and Forrest Laroy Ortiz, 23, of Sheraden, were arrested during a traffic stop Thursday by state police.

Trooper Glenn Adams said in an affidavit of probable cause that he pulled over a Chevrolet Impala Ortiz was driving at about 9:44 p.m. because of an expired registration, failure to properly signal a lane change and “multiple vision obstructions in the front windshield.”

Inside the car, authorities found a “bulk amount” of suspected heroin and cocaine and a Glock semi-automatic pistol that had been reported stolen, according to the affidavit.

Both men were sent to the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent delivery and related offenses. Preliminary hearings are set for Feb. 15.

Investigators described Allen as a “large-level heroin dealer” at the time of his 2014 arrest He was arrested during an alleged drug deal, and police found four bricks of heroin in his car and 14 more in a Greensburg apartment, according to court records. Trial in that case is scheduled for April.