Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

More drug charges filed against Forest Hills man awaiting trial in Westmoreland

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

A Forest Hills man awaiting trial on 2014 drug charges in Westmoreland County court was arrested last week in New Stanton on similar accusations.

The $100,000 bail that Dorian Lemar Allen, 31, posted in October in the 2014 case was revoked on Friday by Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio after Allen and Forrest Laroy Ortiz, 23, of Sheraden, were arrested during a traffic stop Thursday by state police.

Trooper Glenn Adams said in an affidavit of probable cause that he pulled over a Chevrolet Impala Ortiz was driving at about 9:44 p.m. because of an expired registration, failure to properly signal a lane change and “multiple vision obstructions in the front windshield.”

Inside the car, authorities found a “bulk amount” of suspected heroin and cocaine and a Glock semi-automatic pistol that had been reported stolen, according to the affidavit.

Both men were sent to the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent delivery and related offenses. Preliminary hearings are set for Feb. 15.

Investigators described Allen as a “large-level heroin dealer” at the time of his 2014 arrest He was arrested during an alleged drug deal, and police found four bricks of heroin in his car and 14 more in a Greensburg apartment, according to court records. Trial in that case is scheduled for April.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.