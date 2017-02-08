Laurel Valley Motors to expand Unity dealership

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Laurel Valley Motors' plan to expand its Unity dealership by a little more than half has received conditional approval from the township planning commission.

According to project engineer Brian Verwelst of Earthtech Inc., Laurelco Leasing Company hopes to begin construction this summer on site renovations and two additions, to the rear of the Route 30 business and along its east side, that will increase the structure from 13,850 square feet to 21,500 square feet.

The additional space will allow expansion of the display room and the garage, which will see the addition of a Mopar Express Lane service area for routine maintenance tasks. Construction is expected to take about one year, Verwelst said.

To make way for the expansion, Laurelco is requesting that township supervisors vacate an unopened right of way, B Street, which would be relocated to a section of the parking lot to allow for any remaining rights to pass through the property.

Solicitor Gary Falatovich said supervisors will review the right-of-way issue at a Feb. 27 public hearing. Verwelst said no additional sewage taps will be required, and county and township review of erosion, sedimentation and stormwater management plans are pending.

The township commission granted a waiver allowing the dealership to provide a smaller landscaped area than normally is required by ordinance. But Laurelco will have to provide details of the landscaping plan, completion of which must be assured by a developer's agreement and bond.

The township also must approve a plan for revised signage at the dealership.

In other business, the commission approved a subdivision request on behalf of Thelma Frye. Surveyor Art Kromel said the family wants to sell the five newly created lots, covering 10.79 acres between Frye Farm Road and Route 30, to generate income for Mrs. Frye.

One of the lots includes a barn and fenced area. “They're hoping someone interested in horses will purchase it,” Kromel said.

The commission reorganized, with Tom Baumann remaining as chairman. It will continue to meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.