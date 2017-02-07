Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Transgender ex-con arrested for alleged threat to shoot Westmoreland judge
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
Tammy Felbaum of Seward was charged with threatening a Westmoreland County judge in February 2017.

A Seward woman who served prison time for the botched castration and overdose death of her sixth husband was arrested Monday after she alleged threatened to shoot a Westmoreland County judge.

Tammy L. Felbaum, 58, who is transgender, is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail in connection with an incident at the courthouse. County park police allege Felbaum claimed to have in her purse “guns and an Uzi ... also a rocket launcher” when she went through metal detectors prior to a scheduled civil court hearing before Judge Chris Scherer.

She is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Felbaum was born a man but underwent a sex-change operation after self-castration.

She was convicted in December 2001 in the death of her husband, James Felbaum, and was sentenced to 5 12 to 11 years in prison. She cut off her husband's testicles in a makeshift surgical laboratory in the couples filthy, unheated mobile home in Marion Township, Butler County, according to trial testimony.

The civil court hearing stems from a complaint filed on behalf of Seward/St. Clair Township Sanitary Authority, claiming that Tammy Felbaum had failed to connect her home to sanitary sewer lines as required by borough ordinances. She was given 15 days to apply for a state grant to assist with the costs.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

