Trib photographer earns top honors in regional contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Press Photographers Association has named the Tribune-Review's Steph Chambers its 2016 photographer of the year for the Mid-Atlantic region for the second year in a row.

Chambers, a staff photographer for the Trib since 2013, won by accumulating the most points in the association's monthly photo competitions.

“I'm excited because it's an award you win for persistence and not just one individual, amazing photo,” said Chambers, 25, of Greensburg.

Photographers submit up to 12 examples of their work each month, which other professional photographers judge and critique in categories including spot news, sports action, portrait/illustration and others. Points are awarded for first-, second- and third-place finishes each month, and the region's photographer with the most points at the end of the year is recognized.

The association's Mid-Atlantic region encompasses Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware and southern New Jersey. It is the region with the highest membership and the most entries in the association's monthly news contests, said Kyle Grantham, chair for both the region and the national clip contest.

“Steph's creativity and hard work consistently combine to produce compelling and honest photographs of the community in which she lives and works,” said Sean Stipp, director of photography for Trib Total Media, encompassing newsrooms in Pittsburgh, Greensburg and the Valley News Dispatch.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.