Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Monroeville tests fireworks location tonight
Samson X Horne | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Monroeville officials are urging residents to go outside Wednesday evening to catch a glimpse of a fireworks display.

Crews from Zambelli Fireworks are going to be at Monroeville Community Park West to test that location as a new site for the municipality's Fourth of July fireworks show. The municipal officials are asking the public for feedback by requesting that those who are at home or even a local business step out see if they can witness the show.

“We just want to see how well people can see fireworks there versus the mall,” said municipal Manager Tim Little. “It's July 4th in February.”

Independence Day committee Chair Jim Johns described the committee's testing of the new site as “wanting to try something different.”

“We've been talking about moving the fireworks for awhile,” Johns said.

He is expecting the display to be more visible across the municipality because the park is 150 feet higher than at the mall.

“We want to move the fireworks where it's higher and bigger to fit more people in. I think (the show) is going to be nicer,” said Johns.

The committee is asking for feedback from various locations including: North American Martyrs Church, Crossroads Church, the Miracle Mile parking lot, the grassy area of Giant Eagle on the far side by the pharmacy drive-thru, Technology Drive behind the post office, Gateway High School parking lot, Mosside Middle School parking area and Monroeville Community Church, Johns said.

Johns said that plans for the holiday include bringing in a DJ to play at the amphitheater a couple of hours before the show and having “three or four” food trucks at the park.

“I'm just tickled there's going to be entertainment and other events,” said Mayor Greg Erosenko. “(At the park) there's room for more people and more activity. It should be a great time.”

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.