Monroeville tests fireworks location tonight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville officials are urging residents to go outside Wednesday evening to catch a glimpse of a fireworks display.

Crews from Zambelli Fireworks are going to be at Monroeville Community Park West to test that location as a new site for the municipality's Fourth of July fireworks show. The municipal officials are asking the public for feedback by requesting that those who are at home or even a local business step out see if they can witness the show.

“We just want to see how well people can see fireworks there versus the mall,” said municipal Manager Tim Little. “It's July 4th in February.”

Independence Day committee Chair Jim Johns described the committee's testing of the new site as “wanting to try something different.”

“We've been talking about moving the fireworks for awhile,” Johns said.

He is expecting the display to be more visible across the municipality because the park is 150 feet higher than at the mall.

“We want to move the fireworks where it's higher and bigger to fit more people in. I think (the show) is going to be nicer,” said Johns.

The committee is asking for feedback from various locations including: North American Martyrs Church, Crossroads Church, the Miracle Mile parking lot, the grassy area of Giant Eagle on the far side by the pharmacy drive-thru, Technology Drive behind the post office, Gateway High School parking lot, Mosside Middle School parking area and Monroeville Community Church, Johns said.

Johns said that plans for the holiday include bringing in a DJ to play at the amphitheater a couple of hours before the show and having “three or four” food trucks at the park.

“I'm just tickled there's going to be entertainment and other events,” said Mayor Greg Erosenko. “(At the park) there's room for more people and more activity. It should be a great time.”

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com