Westmoreland

Jeannette ordinance allows $25 fines without notice to combat blight
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Jeannette property owners could start receiving “quality of life” tickets for maintenance violations next month.

“We're hoping for a March 1 full startup,” said fire Chief Vance Phillips, who also is a city code officer.

Council unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday that will fine property owners $25 for each “quality of life” violation and eliminate the need for notices to be sent prior to citations. Examples of violations include furniture in yards, high grass or junk vehicles. The current system for property maintenance violations involves a written notice and a waiting period for a remedy that may or may not occur, in addition to administrative time and costs spent in the judicial system. Those methods still exist, but the new rule could allow for a quicker response in some cases and correction of the problem, officials said.

“The process before was a lengthy, drawn-out process,” Phillips said. “It easily could be a 30-day to a two-month process. That's a lot for the taxpayers to give up.”

City officials modeled Jeannette's ordinance after one in Pottsville in Central Pennsylvania.

Mayor Richard Jacobelli said the city is “developing a new brand.”

“The quality of life ordinance ... will help streamline the effort of our city to deal quickly with the blight issues,” he said. “Please be aware, this council will address these issues.”

Phillips reported to council that he has knocked on 27 city doors recently to educate residents who may be in violation of the ordinance.

“I think the quality of life is a way to remedy maintenance problems and hope to get an immediate fix.” he said.

“This is going to take a lot of work, and I'm thankful that the staff of the fire department has become very positive and wants to be a bigger” part in the city's fight against blight, he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

