Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Lower Burrell archaeologist was real life Indiana Jones

Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
Deborah Lynn Campbell, 56, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Jeanette, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, after a six-year battle with breast cancer.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Deborah Campbell was an archaeologist who injected a sense of adventure into everything she did, including her job with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“She was a true Indiana Jones,” said her wife, Vicki Galzerano, 54, of Lower Burrell. “The ringtone on my phone for her was the Indiana Jones theme music.”

“She liked to get out there and play in the dirt,” said longtime friend Maria Scott-Bollman, 56, of Bedford.

Deborah Lynn Campbell of Lower Burrell, formerly of Jeannette, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, after a six-year battle with breast cancer. She was 56.

Born March 21, 1960, in Wilkinsburg, she was a daughter of the late William J. and Anne L. Oberley Campbell. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, earning a master's degree in archaeology.

She spent part of her career in New Jersey and on active digs in the field. More recently, she was chief of planning for the Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District, where she was involved with locks and dams on the Ohio River.

One time, Mrs. Campbell was called to examine a construction site in West Virginia where Native American remains were discovered. “She was dedicated to preserving the remains,” Galzerano said.

Galzerano and Mrs. Campbell were together for 10 years and got married in Allegheny County in 2014, the year same-sex marriage became legal in Pennsylvania.

“It was a very big moment for us to be able to get married and to have the same rights as heterosexual couples,” she said.

The 2015 Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states, was another milestone for the couple.

“She had a smile a mile wide (when the decision was announced),” Galzerano said. “She was super happy. … She was always passionate about her rights.”

Scott-Bollman met Mrs. Campbell while the two were college students — Mrs. Campbell at Pitt and Scott-Bollman at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.

“She was this amazing combination of intelligence and a sense of wonder at the world,” Scott-Bollman said. “She was intelligent but not stuffy about it.”

When Mrs. Campbell was diagnosed with breast cancer, doctors said she didn't have long to live — that all they could do was buy her time, Scott-Bollman said. But she lived her life to the fullest regardless.

“She bought time for five years. In that time, she advanced her career, bought a house, traveled and married the love of her life. Deb really lived every day she was alive — and she did it with joy,” Scott-Bollman said. “I think she was with us as long as she was because she was busy really living. I think it's one in a million who really can do it.”

In addition to her wife, Mrs. Campbell is survived by her paternal grandmother, Gale Mullen Campbell of Crafton; two sisters, Coleen Bluman of Crafton, and Christine Covin of Jeannette; and brother, Thomas Campbell of North Versailles.

A celebration of her life will be held Feb. 18 at the Lauri Ann West Community Center, 1220 Powers Run Road, O'Hara Township, starting with a luncheon at noon and a memorial service at 3 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Alle-Kiski Relay for Life, c/o Donna Zukas, P.O. Box 4, Apollo, PA 15613.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.