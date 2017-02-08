Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Report of suspicious man at Hempfield bus stop turns out to be false alarm
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Officials with Hempfield Area School District warned parents of a “suspicious man” who appeared to have photographed a student getting off her bus Tuesday afternoon, but state police said the man was taking pictures of a house for sale.

Superintendent Barbara Marin said in a letter issued Wednesday that the man got out of an SUV on Stratford Court in the Chanticleer neighborhood, then appeared to take pictures of a student as she got off her school bus and walked toward her home. Parents reported the man to the school district and state police, who sent troopers to patrol the area.

State police found and interviewed the man and determined he wasn't photographing the girl but a nearby house, Marin said.

“This individual was already there photographing the house, prior to the student being dropped off at her bus stop. The situation was evidently misinterpreted, and we want to reassure you that there is no need for alarm in the Chanticleer neighborhood,” Marin wrote in an updated message to parents.

Marin said she hadn't learned of the suspicious-person report until Wednesday morning, and the officer who investigated wasn't available to give the all-clear before she sent her message to parents.

Real estate listing website Zillow showed at least two homes listed for sale in that area.

State police could not be reached for comment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

