Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield teacher cleared of sexual harassment claim
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

A Hempfield Area High School teacher accused of sexually harassing a student was cleared by state police and will return to work this week, district officials said Wednesday.

Superintendent Barbara Marin said the teacher will return to work Thursday after investigations by state police, Children & Youth Services and the school district all found the student's accusations to be unfounded.

“We have been advised that the (district attorney's) office will not move forward with any prosecution,” Marin said in a statement.

The accuser, a female senior at the high school, told school administrators in December that one of her teachers had been sexually harassing her, asking her on dates and questioning her about her sex life going back as far as the 10th grade. The district conducted an internal investigation and made a report to the state's ChildLine Dec. 20. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office determined Dec. 21 there had been no criminal conduct.

The student then made a second accusation against the same teacher in early January, which was turned over to state police to investigate while the teacher was put on paid leave pending the investigation's outcome.

The student was temporarily suspended over another matter, but her Facebook page — where she had made several public posts expressing her anger that she later deleted — says she left the district earlier this month.

The student's family, state police and the district attorney's office could not be reached for comment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.