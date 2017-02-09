Westmoreland water and sewer utility undergoes management changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County experienced its first management shift since 1986 after an ownership reorganization at the private company paid to run the water and sewer utility.

Resource Development and Management Inc. of Forest Hills last month appointed Michael Kukura as the authority's resident manager, a position that had been held by Chris Kerr for three decades.

Kerr, 63, and authority business manager Jay Skezas said they will retire from full-time duties with RDM and the authority to become board members of the private company.

“We'll still be at all the (authority) staff and board meetings,” Kerr said, noting that day-to-day operations will be handled by Kukura, the former head of the Greater Johnstown Water Authority who has worked at RDM since 2005.

Kukura has assumed an ownership stake in RDM, along with Kerr's two children and Brian Hohman, the son of company founder Joe Hohman.

RDM was founded in the 1990s by former Allegheny County development heads Hohman and James Dodaro, a former member of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Both retired from full-time involvement with the company last year.

RDM will be paid $1.2 million this year to manage Westmoreland County's authority. It manages water systems in Johnstown, Sewickley Heights and a rural system in Armstrong County.

Kerr became an RDM partner after the firm secured its first long-term contract to run the Westmoreland water utility in 1998. The deal was criticized at the time by local political leaders and was subject to a failed lawsuit from residents and one authority board member.

Authority board members in early 2016 reached a 10-year extension with RDM that will pay the company $13.8 million through 2025 to run the utility.

Kukura, 45, of Murrysville served as manager of the Johnstown water authority. He was reassigned by RDM last year to understudy Kerr.

Brian Hohman, 36, of Plum has been an RDM employee since 2006 and will assume Skezas' duties.

“We started this transition over the last year when we entered that new contract with RDM,” said MAWC board Chairman Randy Roadman. “We wanted to make sure we were ready for a transition and make sure we had continuity in place. This has been a seamless transition, and the board is very pleased.”

The authority hired RDM in the mid 1990s to assist with shifting from a utility that had been run by a private manager to internal leadership. The board shifted course in 1998 when it rehired RDM to take over as the organization's private manager.

In that time, the authority has morphed from an organization that sold water to Westmoreland County residents into a regional utility that sells water to more than 120,000 customers in five counties and a separate sewer business that serves about 25,000 customers.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.