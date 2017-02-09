Up to 7 inches of snow reported in parts of Westmoreland County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Winter returned to southwestern Pennsylvania with a wallop, dumping several inches of snow around the region and causing numerous accidents, flight cancellations and school delays.

“The worst is definitely over. The worst was between about midnight through a little after 3 a.m.,” said Michael Kennedy, National Weather Service meteorologist in Moon Township.

In Westmoreland County, the eastern ridges near Ligonier and Donegal got up to 7 inches of snow. Other areas got about 4 inches. Another inch or two is expected through 7 p.m.

Between 2.5 and 6 inches of snow fell in Allegheny County, Kennedy said.

“But the weather roller coaster will continue,” Kennedy said. “By Saturday, temperatures will climb back into the 50s and 60s throughout the region ... melting away a lot of this snow.”

Westmoreland County dispatchers reported numerous accidents, but none with major injuries. The dispatch center was deluged with calls when the snowfall began between 11 p.m. and midnight and caused slick roads.

In Murrysville, a car careened out of control in the 3000 block of School Road, striking a home and temporarily knocking out power. Minor damage was reported to the home, but no injuries were reported, according to dispatch reports.

The snow caused the Derry Area, Hempfield, Kiski, Mt. Pleasant, Ligonier Valley school districts and Champion Christian School in Donegal to close. Two-hour delays were reported in other school districts.

The snowstorm cancelled or delayed more than 3,000 flights across the eastern U.S., and Westmoreland was not immune as Spirit Airlines cancelled its 7:46 a.m. scheduled flight from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity to Orlando, Fla.