Westmoreland

Hempfield Area anthem singer focuses on acting, announcing
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior Ed DiOrio sings the National Anthem at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017.
A cardboard cutout of senior Ed DiOrio is held in the student section at Hempfield Area Senior High School on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Hempfield senior Ed DiOrio is introduced on Senior Night before his team's game against Norwin on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Hempfield senior Ed DiOrio prepares to sing the National Anthem at Hempfield Area Senior High School on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Hempfield senior Ed DiOrio sings the National Anthem at Hempfield Area Senior High School on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

The season ended Friday for the Hempfield Area boys basketball team, its playoff hopes dashed by a disappointing 65-63 loss to rival Norwin High.

But the Senior Night game began on a high note — with senior forward Ed DiOrio singing the national anthem. His powerful delivery earned cheers from the bleachers and fist bumps from game officials.

DiOrio, 18, has lost track of the number of times he publicly sang Francis Scott Key's tribute to the American flag. It began at a softball tournament when he was in middle school and became a regular feature of Spartans home games.

He's thankful for his vocal ability and that he has never delivered a wrong lyric when singing the anthem.

“I sing what was written,” he said. “The national anthem means a lot to people. If I'm tasked with singing it and doing it correctly, that's what I try to do.

“It's a great honor to do it every time.”

DiOrio was selected to sing the anthem before a large crowd attending the 2015 WPIAL Class AAAA championship game between North Allegheny and Chartiers Valley at the University of Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center. To keep his nerves in check, he focused on the flag on display.

“That was definitely a neat experience,” he said. But after he finished the song without a hitch, “I was the most relieved person in the gym.”

On double-header nights for Hempfield Area's varsity teams, DiOrio's voice also has been heard announcing the action in the girls' game.

DiOrio begins those marathon evenings by brushing up on both of his non-athletic roles.

“I'll go to the scorer's table and go through the (visiting girls') names, go get a drink of water and sing (the anthem) to myself,” he said.

DiOrio began his basketball announcing career as a sophomore, providing play-by-play commentary at boys' games. When he joined the active varsity boys roster as a junior, he switched to announcing the girls games.

“It's always been fun,” DiOrio said of his announcing stint. “It's just a mix of me being social, knowing what I'm talking about and having the ability to be myself and have fun. I've never been afraid to put myself out there.”

He picked up tips from retired Pirates announcer Lanny Frattare during a summer camp at Waynesburg University and will return to the school in the fall to study sports broadcasting with a minor in theater.

DiOrio has sung and acted in school and community theatrical productions. He portrayed protagonist Jean Valjean in the musical “Les Miserables” at Greensburg's Palace Theatre. At Hempfield Area, he appeared as the monstrous character in “Beauty and the Beast” last school year and is prepping for the role of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof,” slated March 29-April 1.

“Ultimately, I try to sound good, to make the crowd happy when I'm on stage,” he said.

As much as he enjoys announcing games, DiOrio said he'll miss the different thrill of wearing a team jersey and “cheering my team on as they get big shots.”

Though he spent much of his playing career on the bench, he had moments when he contributed on the court — scoring a bucket in the closing minutes of Tuesday's game against Penn-Trafford, sinking two free throws against Penn Hills and a jumper against Albert Gallatin in previous games.

“I don't get a lot of playing time, but that doesn't bother me,” he said. “I think it's the friendship, the brotherhood that comes with everything about the team, that's the most special part.”

Coach Bill Swan said DiOrio's energy and dedication have made him a valued member of the team, not reflected by his limited time on the court.

“He's probably the most well-liked kid on the team. Everybody just respects him so much,” Swan said. “He comes to practice every single day. He's always jumping in and being a part of everything we do, and doing it with a lot of passion.

“You can always count on Ed to give his best. That's something you don't see a lot of today.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

