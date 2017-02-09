Cal U plans to sharpen identity to survive losses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Faced with a 20 percent decline in enrollment since 2010, California University of Pennsylvania wants to redefine itself as officials at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education launch a strategic review of all 14 system universities.

Addressing faculty and staff at spring semester convocation ceremonies Thursday, Cal U President Geraldine Jones said the state-owned university founded in 1852 as a teacher training institute, will increase its emphasis on science and technology.

“Cal U has a strong and distinctive identity that sets it apart from other universities in our region and across Pennsylvania. This long-standing special mission in science and technology can guide our way forward as we re-engineer Cal U for a new generation. … And it benefits our university by creating a distinct and sustainable identity that will make Cal U the preferred choice for capable, career-focused students, now and in the years ahead.” Jones said.

Her announcement comes two weeks after State System Chancellor Frank Brogan called current operations unsustainable. He called for a sweeping review of the system, which enrolls about 105,000 students in schools including California, Clarion, Edinboro, Indiana and Slippery Rock universities in Western Pennsylvania as well as nine other schools across the state.

Enrollment declined at all but two of the universities during the past six years as the pool of new high school graduates contracted, state subsidies shrank and tuition and fees edged up. At the Washington County school, enrollment dipped from 9,400 in fall of 2010 to 7,553 last fall.

“The prospect of a state system-wide strategic review gives us an opportunity to proactively define our direction as a university. … It is time to take our destiny into our own hands.” Jones said.

Several new programs emphasize the school's emerging identity, Jones told the group, highlighting the addition of a doctor of criminal justice, an associate's degree in unmanned aircraft systems/drone technology and the addition of a bachelor's degree in technology management now offered on campus to the school's online degree programs.

In an online statement, Jones attempted to tamp down rumors that the university was backing away from liberal arts or its roots in teacher education.

“You will be able to complete your degree and graduate from your current academic program,” she assured students. Jones added that studies have shown a vital need for “well-educated workers with STEM-related skills” in Southwestern Pennsylvania and that such skills will broaden opportunities for all graduates.

She also welcomed faculty, staff and alumni input.

“In the days ahead, all key stakeholders will have the opportunity to participate in organized listening sessions and working groups. I urge you to get involved,” Jones said.